Bristol Sports Hall of Fame inducts latest class

On Friday, Nov. 17, the Bristol Sports Hall of Fame held its 21th Anniversary Induction Program at the DoubleTree in Bristol.

John Benzinger, Don Cassin, Daryl Floyd, Jack Hines, Joe Jandreau, Willie Rosshirt, Matt Wilson, and Adrian Wojnarowski were inducted before family and friends.

In a press release, the BSHOF said it “is extremely grateful to the many business and individuals who supported the induction program by purchasing ads in the program booklet. Special thanks goes to Mark Cornacchio and the First Bristol Federal Credit Union for their continued support of our VIP reception.”

Information on this years’ induction as well as past inductions is available on the BSHOF web site, (bshof.org). In addition, general information about the BSHOF, links to other Bristol sports organizations and a schedule of its “Video Library” is available on the web site.

The class of 2018 will be inducted next year, Nov. 16.