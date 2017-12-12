Chamber economic forecast breakfast set for Jan. 11

The Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce announced the annual Economic Forecast Breakfast to be held on Thursday, Jan. 11 from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Nuchie’s in Bristol. The breakfast is $25 in advance/ $30 at the door for chamber members, and $35 in advance/$40 at the door for non-members.

At this breakfast, attendees will be able to hear from Peter M. Gioia, vice president and economist from Connecticut Business & Industry Association, and James Lombella, Ed.D, president of Asnuntuck Community College and Tunxis Community College, about pathways for Advanced Manufacturing careers and Connecticut’s economic status and outlook.

If you are interested in attending, contact the chamber at (860) 584-4718 or by email at info@centralctchambers.org. You can also register online at www.centralctchambers.org/events.