Obituaries: Arlean M. Jensen

Arlean M. Jensen, 84, passed away Sunday, December 10, 2017 at Dempsey Hospital, Farmington. She was born December 22, 1932 in Bristol, and was a daughter of the late Andrew and Mary (Tonn) Jensen. Arlean retired from the former Bristol Savings Bank after 41 years of service. She was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. She is survived by her sister, Gertrude Jensen of Bristol and two godchildren, Dawn Milano and Linda Beaudoin, both of Bristol. Besides her parents, Arlean was predeceased by a sister, Marilyn M. Jensen. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 15, 2017 at 11am in Immanuel Lutheran Church, 154 Meadow St., Bristol, with Rev. Kevin Karner, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in West Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 154 Meadow St., Bristol, CT 06010. Online condolences may be sent to Arlean,s guestbook at www.dupontfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

