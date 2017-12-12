Obituaries: Brenda Mae Cyr

Brenda Mae Cyr, 61, of Burlington, passed away peacefully on Sunday (December 10, 2017) at UCONN Hospital in Farmington, CT. She was born on June 2, 1956 in New Britain, CT and is the daughter of Reno and Theresa (Gagnon) Michaud.

Brenda lived in the area most of her life, but Pooler, GA was her second home for 10 years. She lived just outside of Savannah, GA, a town she loved to visit often, and fulfilled her dream of calling it home for a decade. She studied at Bristol Central High School and Savannah Technical College. Brenda was a devoted mother and loved to travel to new places. She worked as a home health aide up until her retirement in 2015; served as a volunteer at Hartford Hospital; and was an avid Yankees fan. She loved being at the beach; enjoyed attending rock concerts; and never turned down an opportunity for a new adventure or to learn something new. Those lucky enough to know Brenda knew that if you were her friend, you were family to her. She was thoughtful, bold, and selfless; loved fully; and never forgot a face. She will be deeply missed by family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Brenda is survived by her two daughters: Monica Cyr and her fiancé Dennis Wynne of New Britain and Pamela Cyr and her husband Jonathan Long of Farmington; her two sisters: Joyce Bouchard of Bristol and Cynthia Berardinelli of Burlington; her close cousin: Karen and her husband Luke Guerette of Farmington; and many nieces and nephews including: Danielle and her husband Patrick Chizinski of Bristol, Nicole Bouchard and her fiancé Jason Ouellette of Bristol, Laura Berardinelli and her fiancé Dustin Libby of Bristol and Evan Berardinelli of Burlington.

Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, CT, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday (December 16, 2017).

A memorial service will follow at Funk Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Reverend Caron will officiate.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Brenda’s name may be made to the Hartford Hospital Kidney Transplant Department, 80 Seymour, P. O. Box 5037, Hartford, CT 06102. Please visit Brenda’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com