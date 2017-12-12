Obituaries: Edith Georgeanna Dube

Edith Georgeanna Dube, 88, of Bristol passed away on Monday, December 11, 2017 at Countryside Manor. She was the loving wife of the late Norman Dube who passed in 1988.

Edith was born on September 15, 1929 in South Portland, ME a daughter of the late George and Sarah (Sheppard) Kelly. She enjoyed cooking, reading and taking care of her family.

Edith is survived by her sons Wayne Dube and his wife Jeanne of Bristol, Nelson Dube and his wife Donna of Morris; daughter Kathleen Degumbia and her husband Vincent of Torrington; 8 grandchildren and7 great-grandchildren; sister Irene of Long Island and several nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by her son Norman Dube, 1 brother and 4 sisters.

A Committal service and interment will be held on Thursday, December 14, 2017 at 11AM directly at St. Thomas Cemetery, 209 Belleview Ave, Southington.

