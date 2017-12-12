Obituaries: George E. Osborn

George E. Osborn, 89, of Burlington passed away Saturday December 9, 2017 at his home.

George was born February 22, 1928 in Terryville, CT, son of the late Harvey and Marie (Laser) Osborn. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force. Prior to his retirement he was a college professor for Naugatuck Valley Community College, Waterbury. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Terryville.

He is survived by his close friends, Brian and Celeste Coggins and their children, Justin, Joshua and Caraline also Betty Ann Wolfenden and Thomas Suckley and family.

Friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville on Monday December 18th from 6:00 to 8:00PM. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com