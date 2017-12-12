Obituaries: Joan A. Nelson

Joan A. Nelson, 76, of Bristol, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, December 9, 2017 at Bristol Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Richard J. Nelson who passed away in 1987. She was born February 21, 1941 in Bristol, a daughter of the late Stephen and Martha (Gervais) Lounder.

Joan retired from UCONN Heath Center Dowling South as an administrative assistant. She previously worked at Travelers, Cigna and Bussman Manufacturing. She loved spending time with her family.

Joan is survived by her sons Dennis Nelson of Bristol, Kevin Nelson and his wife Elizabeth of Avon; daughters Denise Nelson and Elaine Munette both of Bristol; grandchildren Keegan, Kaylyn, Emily, Richie, Nicole, Kyle, Lindsey, Alex, Alexa, Nicholas and William; great-grandchildren Audrey and Aria; sisters Cheryl Collar, Nancy Fowler and many nieces and nephews.

She is pre-deceased by her siblings Elaine Lounder, Laverne Bouchard, Marlene Feaster, Richard Lounder, Earl Lounder and Donald Lounder.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/Forestville from 5:30PM until 7:30PM followed by a 7:30PM service. Burial will be private.

