Obituaries: Laura M. Lord

Laura M. (Lucas) Lord, 94, of Bristol, widow of Paul Kairaitis and Vincent “Cy” Lord passed away Monday, December 11, 2017 at Shady Oaks Assisted Living. She was born July 26, 1923 in Burlington, NJ and was a daughter of the late Arthur and Bessie (Leuallen) Lucas. She was a member of the Bristol Senior Center and a parishioner of St. Joseph Church. She leaves a son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Megan Lord of Calif., a daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen and Paul Contrastano of Bristol, a sister, Mary Del Percio of NJ, six grandchildren, Michele and Bob Weaver of FL, Thom and Lisa Lord of NJ, Kelle and Dave Barrieau of CT and Nick and Jamie Contrastano of CT, Dan and Marina Lord of Calif and Genevieve and Bryan Ruiz of Calif., eight great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Beside her two husbands and parents, Laura was predeceased by her son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Nancy Lord, brothers Arthur and Benjamin Lucas, and sisters Dorothy McNamara and Bessie Stradling. Laura’s family would like to thank the staff at Shady Oaks Assisted Living and her roommate Carol for the love and care she received during her stay there. Her funeral will be held Thursday, December 14, 2017 at 10am in St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol. Calling hour will be held from 8:3oam to 9:30am Thursday at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Church, 149 Goodwin St., Bristol, CT 06010. Laura’s family invites you to leave a condolence message in Laura’s guestbook at www.dupontfuneralhome.com.

