Bristol man sentenced to 10 years for distributing fentanyl

Jared McBriarity, 32, of Bristol, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill in Bridgeport to 120 months of imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release, for distributing fentanyl and other controlled substances, reported John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in late December 2015, the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Hartford Task Force and New Britain Police Department received information that Kyle Petersen of New Britain was selling fentanyl powder, prescription pills and marijuana. DEA Task Force officers and the New Britain Police Department Special Services Unit initiated an investigation and made multiple controlled purchases of fentanyl from Petersen.

The investigation, which included court-authorized wiretaps, revealed that John Casadei, of Morris, used the darknet, an internet network that can only be accessed through the use of specific software or authorizations, to purchase large quantities of fentanyl that were shipped from China, said a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s office. Casadei also obtained and distributed various prescription pills, including Xanax and oxycodone, said the release. Casadei then supplied fentanyl and various prescription pills to McBriarity who, in turn, supplied them to Petersen. Petersen distributed the drugs to other individuals who sold them throughout central Connecticut.

McBriarity, Petersen, Casadei, and other individuals involved in this narcotics distribution ring were arrested on May 19, 2016. On that date, the press release said, law enforcement searched a New Britain residence that Petersen used as a stash location and seized approximately $740,000 in cash, approximately 3.2 kilograms of MDMA (commonly known as “ecstasy”), and more than 40,000 Xanax pills. A search of Petersen’s residence revealed additional quantities of narcotics and more than $11,000 in cash. Law enforcement subsequently seized approximately $80,000 from Petersen’s bank account.

On April 18, 2017, McBriarity pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute, and to possess with intent to distribute, 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

Petersen and Casadei pleaded guilty to related charges. On July 19, Petersen was sentenced to 120 months of imprisonment. Casadei awaits sentencing.

McBriarity, who is released on a $250,000 bond, was ordered to report to prison on January 23, 2018.

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s Hartford Task Force includes personnel from the DEA Hartford Resident Office; the Bristol, Hartford, East Hartford, Manchester, New Britain, Rocky Hill, Wethersfield, Windsor Locks and Willimantic police departments, and the Food and Drug Administration. Agencies assisting the investigation include the U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations, New Britain State’s Attorney’s Office and Connecticut State Police.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney S. Dave Vatti.