Dining listings, starting Dec. 15

FRIDAY, DEC. 15

BRISTOL

BENEFIT PASTA AND SALAD DINNER TO SUPPORT 4-YEAR-OLD BRISTOL BOY WITH KIDNEY CANCER. 6 to 10 p.m. Benefit for the family of Liam Vavrek of Bristol, who has Wilms Tumor. Nuchie’s, 164 Central St., Bristol. $25. Tickets available by calling (860) 385-3116. If you can’t attend dinner, donate to www.GoFundMe.com/teamssuperliam or make a check to “Team Super Liam,” care of Webster Bank, 575 Farmington Ave., Bristol.

SATURDAY, DEC. 17

PLAINVILLE

PLAINVILLE HIGH SCHOOL YMCA PROJECT GRAD PANCAKE BREAKFAST. 8 to 10 a.m. Applebee’s, New Britain Avenue, Plainville.$6. (860) 250-3467.