Holiday listings, starting Dec. 15

FRIDAY, DEC. 15

OTHER

A VERY SLAMBOVIAN CHRISTMAS. 7:30 p.m. Fairfield Theater Co.’s Stage One, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. $25 for members and $28 for public. (203)259-1036. www.fairfieldtheatre.org/stageone.

DEC. 15-30

OTHER

MAMA D’S CHRISTMAS STOCKING: WHERE’S SANTA? Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Some things are nice, but mostly it’s naughty. Playhouse on Park, 244 Park Rd., West Hartford. $25 each. Special New Year’s Eve show, $60. (860) 523-5900 ext. 10. www.PlayhouseonPark.com

SATURDAY, DEC. 16

BRISTOL

SINGLES HOLIDAY HOUSE PARTY. Held by Social Connections. 7 p.m. Dress to impress. Optional $10 grab bag gift. BYOB. Bring an appetizer or dessert to share. Gail Fuller’s House, 35 Anthony Dr., Bristol. Members free. Guests, $10. Reservations. (860) 582-8229.

SPIRIT OF THE SEASON. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Make a wreath. Listen to carolers. Museum studios decorated for the season. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Bristol Garden Club will lead a wreath making workshop. Make a wreath from a variety of materials in the art studio from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Carolers will fill studio at 10:30 a.m. All activities free with museum admission. Children under 1 and members are free. www.imaginenation.org

‘ALL ABOUT THAT BABY.’ 6 p.m. A play about the story of Jesus’s birth. Bethel Christian Church, 750 Stevens St., Bristol. Free.

CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Presented by the Youth Ministry at St. Stanislaus Church. Vendors, a Polish kitchen for lunch, which will be available from 11 to 2 p.m. St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol. (860) 574-9939.

SOUTHINGTON

MEET AND GREET WITH SANTA. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fazoli’s Italian Restaurant, 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk. Restaurant will offer up to three kids’ meals for 99 cents with the purchase of an adult entree, along with photos with Santa. Take part in the coloring contest. Donate winter outwear for Southington Community Services.

OTHER

HARTFORD SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA’S ‘CIRQUE SPECTACULAR.’ 2 and 7 p.m. Music of the holiday plus performance by Cirque de la Symphonie. Belding Theater at The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford. Tickets. (860) 987-5900. www.HartfordSymphony.org

THE GREATER BRIDGEPORT SYMPHONY PRESENTS ‘HOLIDAY INTERLUDE.’ 8 p.m. Featuring selections from “The Nutcracker,” and more. The Klein, 446 University Ave., Bridgeport. $15 to $59. www.GBS.org

MONDAY, DEC. 18

SOUTHINGTON

SONGS AND CAROLS OF THE SEASON. 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. The Southington Chamber Singers, with members from Bristol, Meriden, Wolcott, Woodbury, Wallingford, and Southington, will join the Nutmeg Flute Quartet for Christmas songs. Southington Public Library, 255 Main St., Southington.

SUNDAY, DEC. 24

PLAINVILLE

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES. 10 a.m., Family Service. 11 p.m., Candlelight Service with Communion. The Congregational Church of Plainville, UCC, 130 West Main St., Plainville. (860) 747-1901. churchoffice@uccplainville.org

DEC. 24-25

BRISTOL

ST. FRANCIS DE SALES CHRISTMAS MASS SCHEDULE. Christmas Eve, Sunday, Dec. 24, 4 p.m. St. Anthony Church, 111 School St., Bristol. 10 p.m., St. Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol. Christmas Day, Monday, Dec. 25, 8 a.m., St. Ann Church. 10 a.m., St. Anthony Church. (860) 582-8169.

FRIDAY, DEC. 29

BRISTOL

NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY FOR CHILDREN. 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Dancing, disco ball, crafts. Bristol Public Library, Children’s Department, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787. www.BristolLib.com

SUNDAY, DEC. 31

BRISTOL

12TH ANNUAL CELEBRATIONS AROUND THE WORLD. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kids ring in the new year celebrating cultures and traditions from Denmark and other places around the world. Create confetti, masks, and noisemakers. Music, dancing. March in a New Year’s Parade at 11:30 a.m. Following the parade, countdown for the ball drop at noon. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. $12 per person, $6 for members. (860) 540-3181. www.ImagineNation.org

A NEW YEAR’S PARTY. With The Chaparrals. 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. BYOB. Dancing. Supper served at intermission. Noise-makers, hats, and streamers. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. RSVP. $40 per person. (860) 585-5411, www.TheCarouselMuseum.org

OTHER

ROBIN THICKE PERFORMS NEW YEAR’S EVE. 8 p.m. Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville. $39. www.Ticketmaster.com

SINGLES NEW YEAR’S PARTY. Held by Social Connections. 8 p.m. until the new year is rung in. Dress to impress. BYOB. Bring appetizer or dessert to share. Gail Fuller, 35 Anthony Dr., Bristol. Members free. Guests, $10. If you don’t bring food, $5 extra. (860) 582-8229.

NOW thru DEC. 17

BRISTOL

SANTA LAND VILLAGE. Presented by Bristol Parks and Recreation. Friday, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 1 to 3 p.m. Mrs. Rockwell’s Pavilion is transformed into a magical holiday village with one of the largest train displays in the state. Dozens of Christmas trees and fun activities. Santa and Mrs. Claus. Live petting zoo and horse drawn carriage Saturday and Sunday ($1 per person). Holiday photo booth on Saturday and Sunday. $2 per person. Rockwell Park, Bristol. (860) 584-6160.

NOW thru DEC. 31

BRISTOL

HOLIDAY MINI-SALE. Held by the Friends of the Bristol Public Library. Features nearly new, gift quality books for readers of all ages, a large selection of children’s picture books, movies, CDs, and other holiday-themed items. New items added throughout the run of the sale. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol and Manross Library, 260 Central St., Bristol. Proceeds benefit libraries.

NOW thru DEC. 24

SOUTHINGTON

TOYS FOR TOTS. U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign to collect new toys for less fortunate children in the area during Christmas. Wireless Zone, 842 Queen St., Southington.

NOW thru DEC. 16

OTHER

‘SCHOOL FOR ELVES.’ 7:30 p.m., Fridays. 2 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays. Special Saturday performance at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 2. Performed by Pantochino Productions. Family holiday story about Yule School, where new elves learn, work, and play while assisting Santa Claus. Milford Center for the Arts, 40 Railroad Avenue South, Milford. $20, online. $22 at the door. www.Pantochino.com