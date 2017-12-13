Martin, Betts say governor ignores legislature’s plan for education funding

Responding to a recent letter from Plymouth Superintendent Martin Semmel. State Senator Henri Martin (R-31) and Representative Whit Betts (R-78) this week said Governor Malloy’s cuts to municipal and education funding ignored legislators’ plans for the funding when passing the state budget.

“When my fellow legislators and I voted for the bipartisan state budget in October, we were very clear that we wanted each community to receive the amount of funding detailed in the budget,” Martin said in a press release. “Gov. Malloy’s continued insistence that local communities pay for the state’s budget mistakes has forced municipalities to take on tremendous financial burdens. It seems one way or another, he was going to make sure that towns, and property owners pay.”

This week, the press release from the state Republicans said, Plymouth Superintendent Semmel sent parents a letter noting that the Governor reduced the school district’s funding by $800,000. These new cuts are in addition to the $600,000 in funding reduced by the state budget. This caused the school district to postpone planned hires and funding for student programs.

Betts said, “I’m fed up and tired of great communities like Plymouth getting overlooked and unfairly penalized financially because of the annual deficits that continue to plague our state. Plymouth is a wonderful community that has very special people and they deserve to be rewarded, not penalized, because they are a small town.”

Martin represents the communities of Bristol, Harwinton, Plainville, Plymouth, and Thomaston.

Rep Betts serves the communities of Bristol, Plymouth, and Terryville.