Miscellaneous listings, starting Dec. 15

SATURDAY, DEC. 16

BRISTOL

BRISTOL HISTORY ROOM OPEN. 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 2023. BristolLib.com

CONNECTICUT ICONS. 11:45 a.m. Charles Monagan, former editor of Connecticut magazine, shares his 50 classic symbols of Connecticut, including the “Wild Cat” roller coaster at Bristol’s Lake Compounce. Multi-media presentation. Quiz about the Connecticut icons, and book signing. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. RSVP. (860) 584-7787 ext. 2023. www.BristolLib.com

SUNDAY, DEC. 17

PLAINVILLE

BENEFIT HOLISTIC FAIR. 12 to 4 p.m. 45 plus readers and vendors. VFW Hall, 7 Northwest Dr., Plainville. Free admission requested donation to benefit the Plainville Food Pantry.

TUESDAY, DEC. 19

PLAINVILLE

EASTERN COYOTES IN CONNECTICUT. 6 to 8 p.m. An overview of the coyote habitat, diet, behavior, and reproduction. Receive practical recommendations for optimum co-existence with the coyote population. Instructed by Paul Colburn. Plainville High School, 47 Robert Holcomb Way, Plainville. (860) 793-3209.

FUNDRAISER FOR THE PLAINVILLE WIND ENSEMBLE. 6 to 10 p.m. Help the troupe travel to Buffalo, N.Y. May 4, 2018 to perform at the Association of Concert Bands National Convention. Enjoy beer and wine. Center Stage Jazz, a division of the ensemble, will perform. Open jam after. Ted’s Steamed Cheeseburger truck will be available for food. The Witchdoctor Brewing Company, 168 Center St, Southington. $10 at the door. www.PlainvilleWindEnsemble.com, www.witchdoctorbrewing.com

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 20

BRISTOL

BOOK BITES BOOK CLUB. 1 p.m. This month’s book club book is “The Women in the Castle” by Jessica Shattuck. Next month’s book, “News of the World” by Paulette Jiles. RSVP. (860) 584-7787 ext. 2023. www.BristolLib.com

SATURDAY, DEC. 23

OTHER

SINGLES WALK AND LUNCH. Held by Social Connections. 11 a.m. Meet at Farmington Canal, Cornwall Avenue, Cheshire. After, go out for lunch. No charge for walk. (860) 582-8229.

FEB. 13-24

PLAINVILLE

EASTERN CARIBBEAN ESCAPE. Sponsored by AARP Chapter 4146. Motor coach to and from New York terminal, 11 day cruise on Norwegian Gem, port charges and taxes, all meals and daily entertainment onboard ship, gratuities for driver and onboard, $50 shore excursion voucher per port/ per stateroom. St. Thomas, St. Maarten, St. Kitts, Tortola, and Puerto Rico. Inside cabin, $1,379. Oceanview Stateroom, $1,599. Balcony stateroom, $1,849. (860) 747-1732.

NOW thru DEC. 31

PLAINVILLE

SNAPPY SENIORS CAMERA CLUB SEASONAL DISPLAY. Fall into Winter. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville.

NOW thru DEC. 29

SOUTHINGTON

ART EXHIBIT BY ELLEN COUTURE OF SOUTHINGTON. Couture is past president and vice-president of The Art League of Plainville. She also has shown her art with the Bristol Art League. The Gallery at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656. housescapeart@hotmail.com

NOW thru JAN. 7

OTHER

ANDREW JERUSS. THAT ARTIST ANDREW. An art exhibit. Overcoming ongoing visual, auditory, and neurological obstacles, Jeruss has become a popular local artist. Mandell JCC Chase Gallery, 335 Bloomfield Ave., West Hartford.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

BARGAIN CENTER OPEN. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. $5 bag sale still on. Prospect United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol.