Rep. Pavalock-D’Amato calls for funding restoration for Medicare Savings Plan

State Representative Cara Pavalock-D’Amato (R-77) has joined her Republican legislative colleagues in the House of Representatives in calling for an immediate convening of the Connecticut General Assembly to restore funding to the Medicare Savings Plan, reported a press release from House Republicans.

“I am urging the legislature to act in order to restore these cuts which will have a devastating impact on our neighbors most in need,” said Pavalock-D’Amato in the press release. “I voted against the budget that implemented the changes to the MSP income thresholds, and I will continue to fight until funding is restored. Today, I signed a petition to call the legislature into session to deal with this issue.”

MSP is an income-based program, which provides supplemental financial assistance to seniors and the disabled to cover items such as Medicare co-insurance, deductibles, and premiums. The funding for the program was cut in the recently passed state budget. If no change is implemented, almost 100,000 individuals statewide will lose their current coverage.

Pavalock-D’Amato added, according to the press release, “There are over 2,900 seniors in Bristol who receive this benefit, which was haphazardly cut in the same budget that bonded $40 million to Hartford for renovations to the XL Center on the state’s credit card, new buildings for UConn, and earmarks for pet projects. I don’t know how anyone can justify this type of frivolous spending when it is at the expense of people receiving their life-saving prescriptions or care. Putting politics before people is entirely unacceptable.”

The press release said state Department of Social Services Commissioner Roderick Bremby last week issued a release stating that DSS will be delaying the implementation of the cuts until March 1. Pavalock-D’Amato stated, the press release said, that she hoped the legislature would act quickly to restore funding prior to the start of the 2018 Legislative Session, which convenes Feb. 7.

Anyone affected by the MSP cuts may contact the following resources for information on replacement benefits:

CHOICES (1-800-994-9422): Information related to Medicare and alternate benefits

Department of Social Services (1-800-842-1508): Information related to Medicaid (i.e. Husky C) and MED-Connect

Connecticut Insurance Department (1-800-203-3447): Information related to Medigap products

While legislative leaders continue to meet on this matter, no official date for session has been set.