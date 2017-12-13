Seniors listings, starting Dec. 15

SATURDAY, DEC. 16

SOUTHINGTON

OPEN HOUSE AT THE ORCHARDS. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Independent and assisted living community. The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656. www.SouthingtonOrchards.org

THURSDAY, DEC. 21

SOUTHINGTON

LIBRARY RESOURCES AND TECHNOLOGY. Noon to 1 p.m. Part of the Lunch and Learn series. Susan Smayda, director of the Southington Public Library and Museum will speak. Hospital of Central Connecticut, Bradley campus, 81 Meriden Ave., Southington. Light complimentary lunch served. RSVP. 1-877-424-4641.