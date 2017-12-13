Winter Wonderland returning Dec. 27

Winter Wonderland III is coming to the Bristol Historical Society.
Winter Wonderland will be held Wednesday, Dec. 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Snow date will be Thursday, Dec. 28.)
The event, which last year attracted over 350 to 400 children, gives the children something to do while they are on their winter break.
The event, which is sponsored by a grant from the Bristol Rotary Club, is free.
This interactive children’s event, with 20 interactive stations, includes:
Special puppet shows by Bill Diamond of Bill Diamond Production Studio. Diamond who was employed by Jim Henson of “The Muppet Show.”
John Denslow- ventriloquist
Bill Finkenstein – carousel restoration and painting. Finkenstein is founder of New England Carousel Museum.
Gabe Finkenstein – puppetry
Cortlandt Hull – animation drawing and classic cartoons
American Clock and Watch Museum – Patti Philippon- crafts
Craft stations also will be offered Bristol Public Library and Manross Library of Forestville
Environmental Learning Center of Connecticut –live animals
Bristol Blues – games and mascot
Betty Christophy, Ph.D, magic of science
Deb Belanger – bead making activity- bracelets, key chains etc.
Barbara Badore – games
Joanna Vastola – fun with mathematics
Steve Vastola – stamp fun and collecting
Connecticut Theatre Company– activity
Bristol Fire Department – activity – fire safety
Karen Pescarmona – penny guessing games
Bristol Federal Hill Association – crafts
Additional vendors for activities also
Children’s games sponsored by BHS
Free popcorn and soda
Hourly free raffles
Photo opportunity with life-size Grinch
Ten showcases- with Bristol ornaments; Christmas around the World; mechanical Santa Claus; vintage 1907-1915 post cards.
Santa also will be on hand in various forms.
Winter Wonderland was organized by a committee of Tom Dickau, Cortlandt Hull, Betty Christophy, Barbara Badore, Mary Stokosa, and Bob Adamczyk
Winter Wonderland III will be at the Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol Wednesday, Dec. 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.