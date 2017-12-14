Tunxis holds ‘Super Saturday’ registration event

Tunxis Community College, at the junction of Routes 6 and 177 in Farmington, will hold a “Super Saturday” registration event on Saturday, Jan. 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., on campus in Founders Hall.

The event will offer one-stop assistance in the registration process for the fall semester and with class schedules, course selection, financial aid, placement testing (for those who arrive by 11 a.m.).

Those who have not yet applied for admission should bring a high school diploma or GED, immunization records, application fee and unofficial college transcripts. Students who haven’t already applied for financial aid are encouraged to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. The FAFSA can be submitted online at www.fafsa.gov, and TCC’s school code is 009764.

In addition to Saturday registration, Tunxis will also hold late registration on Jan. 16, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with placement testing available for those who arrive by 2 p.m. Spring semester classes start Jan. 17.

For more information, contact the admissions office at (860) 773-1490. More info at tunxis.edu/SuperSat.