Obituaries: Almeda M. Leone

Leone, Almeda M. (McGinn), 85, of Bristol, widow of Carmen R. Leone, passed away Nov. 28, 2017 at her home in Bristol. Born on Aug. 16, 1932 in Easton, PA, she was a daughter of the late Edward F. and Mary (Bassar) Leone. Almeda had worked for General Motors as a machine operator before her retirement after 25 years at General Motors. She was an animal lover, loving all things four footed. Almeda leaves three sons and a daughter-in-law Kevin and Mary Leone of Bristol, CT, Edward leone of Plainville, CT, and Arthur King of Brattleboro, VT; a daughter and son-in-law Jet and Harold Thorne of Bristol, CT; a sister Colleen Jones of Torrington, CT; four grandchildren Christine, Keri, Michael, and Ryan; five great grandchildren Gavin, Joel, Brianna, Shylah, and Steven, and several nieces and nephews. Almeda was predeceased by her daughter Colleen Leone. A funeral service was held Friday, Dec. 1, 2017 at DuPont funeral Home in Bristol. Following the funeral service, a burial was held in St. Joseph Cemetery in Bristol. The family has requested that any donations be made to the Animal Rescue Foundation, 366 Main Street, Terryville, CT 06786 or visit their website at www.arfct.org.

