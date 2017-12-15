Obituaries: Benjamin P. Urso

Bristol, Mr. Benjamin P. Urso, 100, of Bristol, passed away on December 14, 2017 at The Village Green of Bristol. He was the husband of the late Nancy L. (Serra) Urso

Ben was born in Bristol on April 29, 1917 the son of the late Nicholas and Anna (Mauro) Urso.

He was a resident of Bristol his entire life and worked for New Departure Hyatt Division of General Motors for over 30 years retired when he was 59. Ben was a Veteran of World War II, US Army. He was a member of St. Anthony Church, West End Athletic Club and B.P.O.E. # 1010.

He is survived by a son, Nicholas and his wife Carolyn Urso, a daughter, Marianne Evanouskas and her husband Edward. A son in-law Dale Malvezzi. Six grandchildren, Beth and Matthew Crowley of Southington, Thomas and Nicole Malvezzi of Bristol, Nicole Urso of Bristol, Ben of Bristol, Eric and Keith Evanouskas of Florida. Great grandsons, Dominic Urso, Julian and Sebastian Malvezzi of Bristol. Two nieces, Anna Matrazzo, Roseanne Chatfield and two nephews, Thomas Urso and Joseph Mercieri.

He is pre-deceased by a daughter, Patricia Malvezzi.

A special thank you for Lisa Lévesque and the staff at Village Green of Bristol for all there care given and compassion over the past few years.

Funeral will be held on Monday at 10:3000 am from Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St. Bristol to St. Anthony Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 to 4:00 PM.

Donation can be made to St. Anthony Development Fund 111 School St. Bristol,

