Obituaries: Dolores A. Hamel

Dolores A. (Pecco) Hamel, 80, of North Port, FL and Terryville, CT, wife of Robert R. Hamel passed away Wednesday December 13, 2017 at her home in Terryville.

Dolores was born September 23, 1937 in Waterbury, CT, daughter of the late Aldo Pecco and Florence (Milano) Childs. Prior to her retirement she was employed by Ingersoll Rand of Watertown. She was a parishioner of St. Thomas Church, Thomaston. She enjoyed going to Florida in the winter months and spending time with family especially her grandchildren.

Besides her husband of 62 years she is survived by her son, Michael Hamel and his wife Julie Petrin of Terryville; her daughters, Cindy Murszewski and her husband Garth of Agawam, MA, Janet Leger and her husband Chris of Terryville; her brother, Aldo Pecco of MA; her sister, Gloria Brevetti of Bristol and five grandchildren, Jennifer, Kimberly, Sarah, Kyle and Wesley. She was predeceased by her sisters, Henrietta and Joyce.

Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville, on Wednesday Dec. 20th from 6:00 to 8:00PM with a memorial service to follow at 8:00PM.

www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com