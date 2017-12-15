Obituaries: Janice Mrowka

Janice “Nonie” Mrowka, 83, joined her husband Joseph Mrowka in Heaven on Tuesday, December 12, 2017. She was born December 1, 1934 in Bristol, daughter of the late Katherine Grace Smith. Jan grew up in Forestville, CT with her mother and many siblings. She met the love of her life, Joe, in her early twenties, and spent 53 years happily married until his passing in 2011. Joe and Jan’s love was unique and a love that bound us all together. Jan was affectionately known as Nonie by her grandchildren whom she adored, and eventually by everyone who loved her. She devoted her life to her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchild. She cared for her family and friends with unconditional love and empathy. Jan enjoyed spending quality time with her sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews. Her family was her life, and she always showed them how much she loved them. She made every Christmas magical with her elaborate decorations, delicious cookies and incredible generosity. She loved having all of her family together making memories, like in Cape Cod during their annual summer vacation. She had a beautiful laugh and laughed often. Nonie made every moment count and her family will never forget those special times. Her kind spirit will live on through all that were lucky enough to have known her. She is survived by four children, son, James Mrowka of Holland, Massachusetts; daughter, Kari Balicki and her husband Lester of Bristol; daughter, Kassi Diorio and Michael Pajor of Southington; son, Jeffrey Mrowka of Plainville. She is survived by grandchildren, Erik Roccapriore, Alli Roccapriore, Kayli Diorio, Skylar Diorio, Lexi Diorio, Josh Mrowka and her great-grandson, Alex Roccapriore. She is also survived by sister, Lois Palmisano; and several nieces and nephews. She is survived by special, lifelong friends, Honey and Mickey Mastrianni. She is predeceased by two brothers, Edward Smith and Paul Smith and four sisters, Norma Smith, Dorothy Thomas, Grace Zettervall, and Joan Lafleur. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 18, 2017 at 10am from O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave, Forestville to St. Gregory Church, Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Bristol. Calling hours will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, December 17 from 4 to 6pm. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Executive Blvd., Southington, CT 06489. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Jan’s memorial web page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com

