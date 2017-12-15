Obituaries: Marjorie Borowy

Marjorie (Bonaiuto) Borowy, 72, of Terryville, beloved wife of Henry E. Borowy passed away Thursday December 14, 2017 at UCONN Medical Center, Farmington.

Marjorie was born November 17, 1945 in New Britain, CT, daughter of Thomas & Annette (Hathaway) Bonaito.

She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Bowden and her husband Mark of East Greenwich, RI, Donna Borowy-Conklin of Terryville; her sisters, Annette Kowalczyk of New Britain, Maryann Nelson of Killingworth and Connie Shipp of St. Paul, Indiana. She was predeceased by her brother, Thomas Bonaiuto Jr.

Marjorie was the loving wife and best fried to her soulmate and husband Henry, celebrating 52 years of marital bliss. One could not ask for a more terrific mom, sister, best friend or grandmother. She had a huge heart filled with nothing but love, raising two beautiful daughters who adored her. Her world was watching her family grow, blessing her with 5 amazing grandchildren whom she cherished, and was extremely proud of~ Michael and Nicole Mitchell, Jordan and Joshua Conklin and Rebecca Bowden, all of whom were the apple of her eye. There is a hole in our hearts, a void that cannot be filled, her life was a blessing, her memory a treasure, she is loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00AM on Monday Dec. 18th at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home Monday morning from 10:00 to 11:00AM. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

