Obituaries: Michael S. Gullotta Sr.

Michael S. Gullotta Sr., 57, of Terryville, husband of Christine (Drury) Gullotta passed away Thursday December 14, 2017 at home.

Michael was born July 17, 1960 in Bridgeport, CT, son of the late Charles & Susan (Gilbert) Gullotta. He was employed by Sikorsky Aircraft, Stratford. Most important to Mike was his family and spending time with them, he also loved gardening and working on cars. Mike was very involved with the Boy Scouts.

Besides his wife he is survived by his sons, Michael S. Gullotta Jr. and his wife Jana Gullotta of Oakville, Christopher M. Gullotta and Joseph M. Gullotta both of Terryville; his daughter, Catherine F. Gullotta of Terryville; his brother, Salvatore Gullotta of Naugatuck, his sisters, Sunny Brogan of WV, Gail Mangum, MD, Carol Elovecky of VT, Lea Leclerc of Woodbury, Charlene Ostrofsky of Derby, his grandchildren Vanessa Gullotta and Hayden McGee, he also leaves several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Matthew M Gullotta and brother, Charles Gullotta.

Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville, CT on Sunday Dec. 17th from 3:00 to 5:00PM. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com