Obituaries: Robert R. Pomerleau

Robert R. Pomerleau, 49, formerly of Bristol, died on Sunday (December 10, 2017) in New London. Robbie was born in Waterbury on July 1, 1968 and was a son of Jane (Gravel) Pomerleau of Bristol and the late Robert C. Pomerleau. A longtime Bristol resident, he attended local schools and graduated from Bristol Central High School in 1986. He has resided in New London for the past four years and had worked in roofing construction. In addition to his mother, Robbie is survived by his beloved daughter: Jolie Pomerleau; three sisters: Nora White and husband, Brian, of South Windsor, Suzanne Ouellette of Bristol; and Sheree Grigerek and husband, Tim of Middletown; six nieces and nephews: Weston White, Jake and Katelynn Ouellette, Devon and Cody Carrillo, and Alex Grigerek; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral services will be held on Monday (December 18, 2017) at 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Sunday between 2 and 5 PM. Please visit Robbie’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

