Police blotter for Dec. 15

Bristol police reported the following arrests.
- Alexander A. Velazquez, 21, of 154 Emmett St., Apt. 403, Bristol was arrested on Dec. 1 and charged with violation of probation.
- Pamela L. Levesque, 45, of 148 West St., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 1 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
- Daniel Johnson, 34, of 820 Stafford Ave., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 1 and charged with second degree breach of peace and interfering with 911 call.
- Jaroslaw Szymczyk, 44, of 206 Blakeslee St. Apt. 1, Bristol was arrested on Dec. 1 and charged with operation under the influence.
- Victor M. Flores, 33, of 64 Cleveland St., New Britain was arrested on Dec. 1 and charged with operating a motorcycle without license, first offense, and possession of less than one-half ounce of cannabis-type substance, second offense, and possession of drag paraphernalia. He also, in another incident on the same day, was charged with failure to respond to an infraction.
- Grzegorz B. Kuron, 36, of 600 Clark Ave., Apt. 32, Bristol was arrested on Dec. 2 and charged with operation while under the influence and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
- Juan Monsalve-Venegas, 33, of 61 Pierpont St., New Haven was arrested on Dec. 2 and charged with operation while under the influence, operating a motor vehicle other than a motorcycle without license (first offense), failure to have lights lit/devices illuminated, engaging police in pursuit, traveling unreasonably fast, and misuse of plate.
- Kevin Oneal Best, 31, of 245 Unionville Ave., Plainville was arrested on Dec. 2 and charged with operation while under the influence and failure to have lights lit/ devices illuminated.
- Jefty Torres Ramos, 28, of 3204 Park Ave., Apt. 9F, Bronx, N.Y. was arrested on Dec. 2 and charged with reckless driving.
- Tobias Hussey, 36, of 33 Wilson St., Plainville was arrested on Dec. 2 and charged with sixth degree larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of less than one-half ounce of cannabis-type substance, first offense, and possession of controlled substance or greater than a half-ounce of cannabis.
- Tawn P. Burgos, 45, of 29 Stearns St., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 2 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Anthony Weems, 51, of 179 Riverside Ave., Terryville, was arrested on Dec. 2 and charged with operation while under the influence.
- Christopher Weber, 26, of 1429 Park St., Apt. 304, Hartford was arrested on Dec. 3 and charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence (second offense), failure to obey stop sign, traveling unreasonably fast, and engaging police in pursuit.
- David Bujak, 40, of 124 Newell Ave., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 3 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Roberto Corredor, 61, of 210 Divinity St., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 3 and charged with operation while under the influence, failure to drive right, and operating motor vehicle other than motorcycle without a license (first offense).
- Bry Huey, 27, of 106 Bohemia St., Plainville was arrested on Dec. 4 and charged with sixth degree larceny and illegal transfer of a pistol or revolver.
- Devin W. Alger, 26, of 244 Summer St., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 4 and charged with sex offender address verification.
- Laura Carr, 43, of 71 Davis Dr., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 4 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Kevy Gomez-Hernandez, 24, of 26 Pleasant Ave., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 4 and charged with possession of a controlled substance or greater than a half ounce of cannabis.
- Rafael Velez, 27, of 48 Woodard Dr., Bristol was arrested Dec. 4 and charged with possession of a controlled substance or greater than a half ounce of cannabis, criminal possession of a fire arm or electrical defense weapon, weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, and sale of a controlled substance not narcotics or hallucinogens. He also was arrested in a separate incident and charged with third degree larceny.
- Brian Magnano, 40, of 455 Jerome Ave., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 5 and charged with two counts of violation of probation.
- Pedro Luis Torres, 23, of 718 Genesee St., Allentown, Penn., was arrested on Dec. 5 and charged with second degree failure to appear and first degree failure to appear. He also was charged with second degree failure to appear in a second incident. He also was charged with first degree failure to appear in a third incident.
- Shalaya Jones, 27, of 42 Brook St., Hartford was arrested on Dec. 5 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Shayna Young, 28, of 84 Evergreen Ave., Hartford was arrested on Dec. 5 and charged with sixth degree .
- Kristian David Bello-Perez, 20, of 264 Queen St., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 5 and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Nathanial Harrell, 29, of 100 Rhoda Lane, Bristol was arrested on Dec. 6 and charged with operation while under the influence, restricted turns failure to signal, evading responsibility when there is injury or property damage, traveling too fast for conditions, possession with intent to sell dispensed narcotics, possession of controlled substance or half ounce of cannabis, and possession of less than half ounce of cannabis-type substance (first offense).
- Kimberly Prescott, 28, of no certain address, Bristol was arrested on Dec. 6 and charged with four counts of second degree failure to appear.
- Ryan Joseph Brewer-Leone, 27, of 54 Anthony Dr., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 6 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Casey Lynn Leblanc, 23, of 31 Vista Dr., Harwinton was arrested on Dec. 6 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Crystal Meloney, 40, of 103 Holley Pl., Torrington was arrested on Dec. 7 and charged with criminal violation of a restraining order and criminal trespass.