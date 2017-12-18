Fire report for Dec. 15

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents:

Dec. 1

274 Queen St., building fire.

509 Emmett St., lock-out

Dec. 2

81 Haig Ave., chimney or flue fire, confined to chimney or flue.

440 Hill St., fire, other

Dec. 3

284 North Main St., good intent call, other

32 Burlington Ave., system malfunction, other

325 Oakland St, alarm system sounded due to malfunction.

839 Farmington Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Divinity Street and Tulip Street, arcing, shorted electrical equipment.

166 Divinity St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Dec. 4

325 Mix St., false alarm or false call, other.

Barlow Street and Farrell Avenue, no incident found on arrival at dispatch address.

Matthews Street and Route 6, unauthorized burning.

North Riverside Avenue and North Main Street, lock-out.

240 Stafford Ave., cooking fire, confined to container.

192 Main St., alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional.

194 Main St., alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional.

Dec. 5

Terryville Road and Clark Avenue, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

62 John Ave., lock-out.

Welch Drive and Church Avenue, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

196 Frederick St.

24 Lincoln Ave., accident, potential accident, other.

407 West St., lock-out.

Meadow Street and Kelley Street, electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.

Dec. 6

370 Riverside Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

89 Stafford Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

623 Farmington Ave., system malfunction, other.

623 Farmington Ave., alarm system sounded due to malfunction.

133 Brook St., oil or other combustible liquid spill.

Central Street and Washington Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

66 Atkins Ave., cooking fire, confined to container.

Dec. 7

1660 Stafford Ave., detector activation, no fire-unintentional.

16 Root Ave., alarm system activcation, no fire-unintentional.

Central Street and Washington Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

1660 Stafford Ave., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

410 Emmett St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

Davis Drive and Quaker Lane, dispatched and cancelled en route.

572 Brook St., smoke or odor removal.

771 Stafford Ave., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

294 North Main St., assist police or other governmental agency.