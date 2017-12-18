Obituaries: George J. Willett

Mr. George J. Willett, Jr., 92, of Bristol passed away on December 14, 2017 at Ingraham Manor of Bristol with his family at his side.

He was the husband of the late LaVerne R. (Kitas) Willett.

George was born in Worcester, MA on August 5, 1925 the son of the late George and Katherine (Sullivan) Willett.

George was a US Navy veteran of World War II and the Korean War and was an active member of The United States LST (Landing Ship Tank) Association.

George and his wife lived in Queens, NY for many years. He was employed with Northern Insurance Co. of New York and then The Insurance Company of North America. When he and his wife retired in 1987 they moved to Bristol and were members of St. Gregory Church.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law George J. Willett III and his wife Elizabeth; two daughters and a son-in-law; Jeanmarie R. Willett of Buckeye, AZ and Carol Lynn and Eugene Petrini of Mesa, AZ; three grandsons, Timothy and Robert Willett and Michael Fowler along with many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by two brothers, Francis and Robert and a sister Kathleen.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at 9:30AM from O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/ Forestville to St. Gregory Church, Maltby St., Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Bristol.

Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 19, 2017, from 5PM until 8PM

The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to: Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.

