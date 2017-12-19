Obituary: Barton P. Sullivan, 54

Barton P. Sullivan, 54, of Bristol and formerly of Southington, passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, December 14, 2017 at Bristol Hospital.

Born the seventh son on October 7, 1963 in New Britain to Ruth (Rogers) Sullivan and the late Donald W. Sullivan Sr., he had been a longtime Bristol resident.

Bart graduated from Southington High School in 1981 and went on to join the family business, Donald Sullivan & Sons, where he worked alongside his brothers Artie, Marty and Philip for over 25 years. He loved golfing, music, movies and was an avid NY Giants and Yankees fan, but most of all he adored his daughters.

In addition to his mother Ruth, Bart is survived by his two cherished daughters; Abby and Veronica Sullivan of Bristol; and his 9 siblings: his brother, Donald Sullivan Jr. and his wife Shelagh of Rhode Island; his sister, Tara Morrison and her husband Alan of Southington and their two sons, Caleb and Zack; his brother, Arthur Sullivan and his wife Patricia of Southington and their children, Shannon and Artie Jr.; his brother, Stephen Sullivan and his wife Diane of Rhode Island and their children, Stephen, Ashley, Corey and Melissa; his brother, Marty Sullivan and his wife Alison and their children, Molly and Emily; his brother, Warren Sullivan; his brother Philip Sullivan; his brother, David Sullivan and his wife Mandy and their children, David, Samantha and Taylor, all of Southington, and his sister, Eve Sullivan of Stamford. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Lori Sullivan.

Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017 from the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St., Plantsville. Burial will follow in South End Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 from 2 – 5 p.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home.

