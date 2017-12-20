Citgo on E. Main robbed Tuesday

The Citgo convenience store, 36 East Main St., was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday, the Bristol Police Department reported.

Police said at approximately 5:15 p.m. a lone white male walked into the store and displayed a handgun to the cashier demanding money. The suspect was described as approximately 6’4” wearing a red jacket and khaki pants.

Police said the cashier complied with the suspect’s demands and the suspect then left with an undetermined amount of cash fleeing westbound out of the store. The cashier was not harmed.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Bristol police at (860)584-3011.