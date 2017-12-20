CT State Troopers announce holiday DUI enforcement initiative

Connecticut State Troopers announced that they will be patrolling the state’s roads for Christmas and New Year’s, so drivers should plan sensible driving plans along with their holiday celebrations.

Many travelers are expected to hit Connecticut highways during the upcoming holidays. State Troopers ask motorists to follow all driving laws, as their behavior on the roads is essential to keeping potential hazards at a distance. Simply putting traffic laws into practice will prevent accidents and save lives:

Drive the speed limit.

Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.

Ensure that all passengers are wearing seatbelts.

Signal when turning, changing lanes or taking an exit.

Refrain from texting or using your phone.

Never consume alcohol or prescription drugs before you get behind the wheel.

Move over (when safe to do so) whenever law enforcement, fire trucks, ambulances or tow trucks are occupying a lane. Please give them room to do their job efficiently and safely.

Drivers are also reminded to plan their trips with care:

Fill the gas tank prior to your journey.

Check windshield wipers, windshield wiper fluid and tire pressure.

Fully charge your cell phone.

Carry winter blankets, drinking water and snacks

Check traffic conditions before leaving home

Keep a shovel and sand or salt in the trunk of your vehicle.

“Your cooperation is critical to ensuring the well-being of all who are driving our highways and roads throughout the holiday weekend,” police officials said in a press release. “Whenever you get behind the wheel, safety must be your top priority.”

Police ask residents to partner with them to keep the roadways safe for all motorists.

State Police will operate roving patrols and conduct DUI checkpoints starting Dec. 22 and continuing through the Christmas and New Year’s holiday.

Troopers will enforce all motor vehicle laws and focus on reducing the number of DUIs, crashes and injury-producing accidents occurring on the interstates, state roads and local roadways.

During last year’s holiday season (Dec. 22-26), state police reported 528 accidents across the state resulting and 58 accidents with injuries, including 1 serious injury and four fatalities.

During the 2016 enforcement initiative, police reported 47 DUI arrests, 579 speeding citations, 50 seatbelt violations, and 1,596 moving violations (including following too close, distracted driving, cell phones, etc.). During the same period, police reported 8,046 calls for service and 436 motorist assists for flat tires or broken down and disabled vehicles.