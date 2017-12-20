Holiday listings for Dec. 22

SUNDAY, DEC. 24

PLAINVILLE

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES. 10 a.m., Family Service. 11 p.m., Candlelight Service with Communion. The Congregational Church of Plainville, UCC, 130 West Main St., Plainville. (860) 747-1901. churchoffice@uccplainville.org

SOUTHINGTON

CHRISTMAS EVE WORSHIP. 10 a.m., 6 p.m. Sanctuary is decorated for the Advent season. 6 p.m. service will include special music, scripture, the Christmas message and lighting of candles. All are welcome. First Baptist Church, 581 Meriden Ave., Southington. (860) 628-8121.

DEC. 24-25

BRISTOL

FRANCIS DE SALES CHRISTMAS MASS SCHEDULE. Christmas Eve, Sunday, Dec. 24, 4 p.m. St. Anthony Church, 111 School St., Bristol. 10 p.m., St. Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol. Christmas Day, Monday, Dec. 25, 8 a.m., St. Ann Church. 10 a.m., St. Anthony Church. (860) 582-8169.

FRIDAY, DEC. 29

BRISTOL

NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY FOR CHILDREN. 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Dancing, disco ball, crafts. Bristol Public Library, Children’s Department, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787. www.BristolLib.com

PLAINVILLE

‘NOON’ YEAR’S EVE PARTY. 11 a.m. Kids can get ready to ring in the new year with games, activities, snacks, and a special balloon drop and bubble-wrap stomp. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Registration is required. (860) 793-1450.

SATURDAY, DEC. 30

PLAINVILLE

KWANZAA PRINCIPLES PRESENTED IN ORIGINAL MUSICAL. 7 p.m. 28th Annual Kwanzaa Celebration. Presented by Queen Ann Nzinga Center in collaboration with Waterbury Chapter of The Links. African drumming and dance. Reading the Libation Statement, lighting candles and making positive affirmations. Queen Ann Nzinga Center will perform in a musical called, “Change at QANC High.” Performers include a mix of professionals, children and teenagers performing gospel, jazz, soul, pop, and hip-hop music. Trinity-On-Main, 69 Main St., New Britain. $15 for general admission, $10 for seniors and youth. Doors open at 6 p.m. www.qanc.com, qancinc@gmail.com

SUNDAY, DEC. 31

BRISTOL

12TH ANNUAL CELEBRATIONS AROUND THE WORLD. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kids ring in the new year celebrating cultures and traditions from Denmark and other places around the world. Create confetti, masks, and noisemakers. Music, dancing. March in a New Year’s Parade at 11:30 a.m. Following the parade, countdown for the ball drop at noon. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. $12 per person, $6 for members. (860) 540-3181. www.ImagineNation.org

A NEW YEAR’S PARTY. With The Chaparrals. 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. BYOB. Dancing. Supper served at intermission. Noise-makers, hats, and streamers. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. RSVP. $40 per person. (860) 585-5411, www.TheCarouselMuseum.org

OTHER

ROBIN THICKE PERFORMS NEW YEAR’S EVE. 8 p.m. Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville. $39. www.Ticketmaster.com

SINGLES NEW YEAR’S PARTY. Held by Social Connections. 8 p.m. until the new year is rung in. Dress to impress. BYOB. Bring appetizer or dessert to share. Gail Fuller, 35 Anthony Dr., Bristol. Members free. Guests, $10. If you don’t bring food, $5 extra. (860) 582-8229.

NOW thru DEC. 31

BRISTOL

HOLIDAY MINI-SALE. Held by the Friends of the Bristol Public Library. Features nearly new, gift quality books for readers of all ages, a large selection of children’s picture books, movies, CDs, and other holiday-themed items. New items added throughout the run of the sale. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol and Manross Library, 260 Central St., Bristol. Proceeds benefit libraries.