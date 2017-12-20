Holiday schedule for city services

The city announced its upcoming holiday schedules.

City Hall will be closed at 12:15 for the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 22 and for the entire day Monday, Dec. 25.

City Hall also will close at 12:15 p.m. for the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 29 and for the entire day Monday, Jan. 1.

Rubbish and recycling will be collected as follows:

Christmas Week

No collections will be held on Monday, Dec. 25. All collections will be one day delayed with Friday collections being done on Saturday Dec. 30.

New Year’s Week:

There will be collections on Monday, Jan. 1. All collections will be one day delayed with Friday collections being done on Saturday, Jan. 6.

Download the Recycle Coach app and sign up for collection reminders to stay informed of schedule changes.

Transfer Station Schedule

The Transfer Station will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Jan. 1.

All other days, the Transfer Station will be open for regular hours.