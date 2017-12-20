Kid listings, starting Dec. 22

TUESDAY, DEC. 26

PLAINVILLE

LEGO DAY. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tubs of building bricks available in the children’s program room. Drop in and create. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 27

PLAINVILLE

SING, DANCE, AND PLAY WITH SUNNY TRAIN. 10:30 a.m. The group Sunny Train will visit with its blend of original and traditional music, yoga, dance, drums, games, improve, circus arts, and big bubbles. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1450.

BRISTOL

MEET CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG. 10 a.m., 2 p.m. Photo opportunities. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. (860) 584-7787, ext. 6. www.BristolLib.com

TEEN CHOCOLATE/ MAKE AND TAKE PROGRAM. 2 p.m. Kim Larking of KlassicKreations.weebly.com hosts. Young chocolate entrepreneurs, history, trivia, make and take chocolate creations. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Register. (860) 584-7787 ext. 2020.

‘WINTER WONDERLAND III. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sponsored by the Bristol Rotary Club. Bill Diamond will perform several puppet shows. Twenty interactive venues including animation drawing, cartoons, carousel design art, bead making, live animals, fire safety, fun with science, the mystery of mathematics, stamp collecting, photo opportunities, Sesame Street puppets, children’s games, and several craft areas. Hourly fee raffle drawings. Free popcorn and soda. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. Free. Also at Historical Society, Friday at 7 p.m., and Saturday at 1 p.m., Disney’s “Pinocchio” will be shown. Adult donation is $3. $1 for children. Snow date for Winter Wonderland is Dec. 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, DEC. 28

PLAINVILLE

‘THE GOONIES’ LUNCH MOVIE THEATER. 12 p.m. Families are invited to bring a blanket and lunch to eat. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

BRISTOL

SHOPRITE SPONSORS A FREE HEALTHY EATING PROGRAM. 2 p.m. Learn how to make energy bites and smoothies to start the New Year feeling energized and refreshed. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 2020.

NOW to DEC. 23

BRISTOL

WINTER CRAFTS EVERY DAY. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787. www.BristolLib.com

ONGOING

BRISTOL

KIDS FREE MUSIC WORKSHOP AND KID’S OPEN MIKE. Sundays, 2 to 6 p.m. Provided piano, amp, P.A., mikes, drums, organ, music stands. T-Salon Café, 245 Main St., Bristol. (860) 584-0448.

KIDS CLUBS, JR AND SR HIGH YOUTH GROUPS. Thursdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Games, Bible stories, events, snacks. All denominations welcome. Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St., Bristol. Free. (860) 582-3840. Ask for Jane or Bonnie.

TODDLER STORY TIME. Tuesdays at 9 a.m. For children ages 1 and 2. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME. Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at 9 a.m. For children ages 3 to 5. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

TEEN DROP IN NIGHTS. First and third Thursday of each month. 7 to 9 p.m. Chapter 126, 47 Upson St., Bristol. Open to all people with physical and/or cognitive challenges ages 13 to 20.