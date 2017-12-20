Man seriously injured in crash on Willis St.

Bristol police responded to the 600 block of Willis Street for a single motor vehicle crash on Dec. 19 at about 4:32 p.m.

Police said officers four Stephen Perkins, 74, of Bristol, suffering from a serious head injury. Perkins was flown to a nearby trauma hospital for evaluation and treatment. He is currently listed in critical condition.

The department’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team was called to the scene to investigate. Preliminary investigation found that Perkins was traveling north on Willis Street in his 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee. For reasons not known at this time, he left the right side of the roadway striking two trees.

The investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call Officer Jones at 860-584-3036.