Mayoral office hours

Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu announced open office hours have been scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the mayor’s office, on the third floor of City Hall.

“This will be a roundtable format for people to discuss issues and concerns,” Zoppo-Sassu in a press release. “If someone has a specific or private issue, they should know they still have an opportunity to make an one-on-one appointment.”

The anticipated outcome of these meetings is to provide an open forum for members of the community to bring forth ideas and concerns that they have on city issues.

In case of inclement weather, it will be rescheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan, 17.