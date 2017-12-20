Obituaries: Allen Edwin Doolittle

Allen Edwin Doolittle, 90, of Bristol, widower of Joan (Doyle) Doolittle passed away peacefully at home on December 15, 2017, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born December 18, 1926 in Southington, CT.

He leaves behind 9 children (and their spouses): Donna (Leonard) LaFleur, Darlene (Thomas) Bruni, Keith (Julie), Diane (James) Finn, Kevin (Kimberly), Denise (Kelly) Beaudoin, Kenneth (Jena), Dawn (Carl) Primo, and Kurt (Amy). Also left to mourn are his brother, Mark and step-brother, Lynn, several grandchildren, great-children, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Ginger and Phyllis.

His family would like to thank his doctors, caretakers, and special friends Pat, Joyce and Bessie.

Funeral services will be held Friday Dec. 22nd 12:00PM from the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville to St. Gregory Church, Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30PM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00PM.

