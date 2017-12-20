Obituaries: Edward Prout

Edward Prout of Sebastian, FL passed away on December 13, 2017 at the age of 81.
He leaves his son, Kevin Prout of Middletown, CT, his daughters, Cherell Curtis of
Bristol, CT, Diane Ciemniewski of Avon Park, FL, Lisa Pecorelli of Glastonbury, Ct,
Karen Parker of Clermont, FL and was pre-deceased by his daughter Lynn Paladino of
New Britain, CT. He also leaves seven grandchildren and his beloved dog and best
friend, Putt Putt the Mutt Mutt. A native of CT and retired owner of Ed’s Cycles in
Bristol, CT, Ed was Hell on Wheels! He loved riding his Harleys and traveling the
country setting records with his racecars The Plaything, NuStalgia and others. “Only in
America” right, Dad?
A special thanks to Phil Gladchuk, you were always there for him.
A memorial gathering will be set at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Seawinds
Funeral Home, 735 S. Fleming Street, Sebastian, FL 32958
Donations can be made to: H.A.L.O. Rescue No-Kill Shelter