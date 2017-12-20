Obituaries: Edward Prout

Edward Prout of Sebastian, FL passed away on December 13, 2017 at the age of 81.

He leaves his son, Kevin Prout of Middletown, CT, his daughters, Cherell Curtis of

Bristol, CT, Diane Ciemniewski of Avon Park, FL, Lisa Pecorelli of Glastonbury, Ct,

Karen Parker of Clermont, FL and was pre-deceased by his daughter Lynn Paladino of

New Britain, CT. He also leaves seven grandchildren and his beloved dog and best

friend, Putt Putt the Mutt Mutt. A native of CT and retired owner of Ed’s Cycles in

Bristol, CT, Ed was Hell on Wheels! He loved riding his Harleys and traveling the

country setting records with his racecars The Plaything, NuStalgia and others. “Only in

America” right, Dad?

A special thanks to Phil Gladchuk, you were always there for him.

A memorial gathering will be set at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Seawinds

Funeral Home, 735 S. Fleming Street, Sebastian, FL 32958

Donations can be made to: H.A.L.O. Rescue No-Kill Shelter

710 Jackson St., Sebastian, FL 32958