Obituaries: Geraldine Cote

It is with great sadness that the family of Geraldine Cote announce her passing on December 15th, 2017 at Countryside Manor in Bristol.

Born Geraldine Claire Soucy on May 5th, 1924 in Van Buren, Maine she was one of nine children born to Arthur and Mary Jane (Marie Jean Bosse) Soucy. Geraldine and her siblings were lovingly raised by their father after their mother died when Geraldine was at the tender age of five. Her family was French speaking and yet at an early age Gerry eloquently mastered the English language.

Her early career began when, at eighteen years old, she journeyed alone to accept a position she had been selected for in the Pentagon in Washington D.C. Here, she later met William Weeks who would later become her husband. As a couple, they relocated to Connecticut where they raised their four daughters. As her daughters grew, Gerry reentered the work force pioneering a new program at the Bristol Hospital. She became the first, ever, unit secretary at the hospital working for the Dept. of Pediatrics where she was highly valued by the nurses and physicians alike.

After retirement, she lived for several years with her second husband, Joseph Cote in Spring Hill, Florida, returning to Connecticut in 1995.

Geraldine leaves behind her four daughters; Geraldine Mancini [husband Ron], Andrea Stylinski, Jacqualyn Gueft [husband Mike] and Lynn Paulette [husband Art]. To her daughters she imparted her gifts for cooking, baking and sewing from her firm belief in the values of self-reliance and a strong work ethic.

Geraldine is survived by her grandchildren, Debra Zumbroski, Eric Pontbriand, Steven Zumbroski, Gary Wyszynski, Stacey Wyszynski, Cindy (Paulette) Breckheimer, Arthur Paulette III., Matthew Paulette and Nicole (Gueft) Johnson. She also leaves behind six great-grandchildren, Jessica Pontbriand, Kayla Wyszynski, Chelsie Alvarado, Andrew Zumbroski, Livy Breckheimer and Peyton Breckheimer.

In addition to her parents, Geraldine is pre-deceased by her siblings; Winifred, Ernest, Lawrence, Jeanette, Pauline and Blanche. She is survived by her dear sister, Ann Marie Albert of Bristol and her dear brother L. Philip Soucy of Cary, NC, many nieces and nephews and dear friends.

Geraldine was a faithful communicant of St. Ann Catholic Church. Our family wishes to thank the entire staff of Countryside Manor for our Mother’s exceptional care, especially Dr. Adler [who always left her smiling and with a hardy laugh] and her aide Diana [whom she trusted and valued as a caregiver]. Also, her highly skilled and valued nurses, Kelly and Audrey. We are sincerely grateful for the love and support from the entire Countryside “family” during our Mom’s final days.

Funeral services will begin at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 on Tuesday (December 19, 2017) with relatives and friends invited to call between 9:30 and 10:30 AM. The funeral will continue with a procession to St. Ann Church, Bristol, where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Ann’s Building Fund, 215 West St., Bristol, CT 06010 or to a charity of the donor’s choosing. Please visit Geraldine’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com