Obituaries: Julia Warzecho

Julia “Judy” Warzecho, 94, of Bristol, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, December 19, 2017. She was the wife of the late Frank G. Warzecho.

Judy was born in West Rutland, VT on December 15, 1923 a daughter of the late Peter and Sofie (Rasutek) Potowniak and came to Bristol in 1941. She worked at Horton Mfg. Co. for 5 years and Sessions Clock for 4 years. Judy was also a cashier at Bristol Eastern High School for 9 years. She was a long time member of St. Stanislaus Church in Bristol, Senior Citizens and AARP. Judy was also known by her nickname “Rock Mom” for managing her son’s band, Great Train Robbery.

She leaves her sons, Frank P. “Skip” Warzecho. of Farmington, James Warzecho and his wife Deborah of Thomaston and Jeffrey Warzecho and his wife Julie of Cary, NC; brother Alexander Potowniak of West Rutland, VT; grandchildren Daniel, Christopher, Brandon and Lauren; great grandchildren Ellie and Travis; and several nieces and nephews. Julia was predeceased by her siblings John Potowniak, Agnes Dziubek Jennie Gurdak, Stella Dziedzic and Theresa Sheloski.

Judy’s funeral will be held on Friday, December 22, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. from O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol and will proceed to St. Stanislaus Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Committal service and interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until the procession leaves for the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Foundation for the Blind, 2 Penn Plaza, Suite 1102, NY, NY 10121 (www.afb.org). To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Julia’s memorial page at www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com.