Obituaries: Pauline Marino

Pauline Marino, widow of Frank Marino of Farmington, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, December 17, 2017.

She was born in New Britain a daughter of the late James and Lucy (Spada) Salonia.

Pauline was a great cook, who loved spending time with her grandchildren and being around her family.

She is survived by her son Joseph Marino and his wife Carol of Berlin; her daughter Alane Harrison and her husband Robert of Bristol; her grandchildren, Robert and Kyle Harrison and Victoria Marino; her great-grandchildren, Haylee, Frank and Zachary Harrison; her sister Ann D’Aguila of Farmington; her sister-in-law Viola Salonia of Berlin and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Pauline’s caregiver, Agatha for her compassion and care in their time of need.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her brother Thomas Salonia and her brother-in-law Joseph D’Aguila.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday December 21, 2017 at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/ Forestville from 9AM until 10AM followed by a procession to St. Gregory Church, Maltby St. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. The burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain.

