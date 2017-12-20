Obituaries: Richard A. Laviero

Richard “Dicky” A. Laviero, 78, of Bristol, husband of Linda (Proudman) Scelza Laviero, died Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center, Hartford. Dicky was born in Bristol on July 12, 1939 and was a son of the late Rocco and Rita (Marchetine) Laviero. A lifelong Bristol resident, Dicky was a former owner of Martin Laviero Contractors, Inc. and Laviero Reality, LLC before retiring in 1998. He was a U. S. Army veteran, a member of St. Anthony Church, Bristol and volunteered at the Bristol Adult Resource Center (B.A.R.C.). In addition to his wife, Dicky is survived by two sons, Jeffrey R. Laviero and his wife Veronica of Bristol and Brian Laviero of Bristol; a brother, Morris Laviero and his wife Patricia of Bristol; a sister-in-law, Wanita Laviero of Bristol; his former wife, Beverly (Calcinari) Laviero of Bristol; two granddaughters, Katie and Brianna Laviero; cousins and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Frank “Sonny” Laviero. Family and friends are asked to go directly to the church for a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday (December 23, 2017) at 10 AM at St. Anthony Church, 111 School Street, Bristol. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Friday between 3:00 and 7:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Yale New Haven Smilow Cancer Hospital, 35 Park St., New Haven, CT 06511 or to the Bristol Boys and Girls Club Family Center, 255 West St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Dicky’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com.

