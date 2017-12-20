Obituaries: Richard L. Anderson

Richard L. Anderson, 86, of Terryville, husband of Regina (Guerette) Anderson passed away Sunday December 17, 2017 at Bristol Hospital.

Richard was born August 12, 1931 in New Milford, CT, son of the late Harry A. and Ellen (Carlson) Anderson. He was an US Air Force veteran of the Korean War. Prior to his retirement he was employed by the CT State Department of Transportation for 31 years. Richard was a lifelong resident of Terryville.

Besides his wife he is survived by his sons Mark Anderson and his wife Deanne of Burlington, Thomas Anderson and his wife Jonna of Temecula CA; his brother Roland Anderson and his wife Ellen of Terryville; his grandchildren Taylor, Hannah, Jordan and Eric; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeaceased by his sister Irene Anderson Grella and his brother Norman Anderson.

Calling hours for Richard will be held Friday December 22, 2017 at Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St. Terryville from 4:00 to 6:00PM.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at 1:00PM Saturday December 30, 2017 at Nuchie’s Restaurant 164 Central St. Forestville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Plymouth Volunteer Ambulance Corps, 191 Main St., Terryville, CT 06786, in Richard’s name.

