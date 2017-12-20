Obituaries: Viola M. Aliano

Viola M. Aliano, 80, of Bristol, widow of John Aliano, passed away at John Dempsey Hospital on Sunday (December 17, 2017). Viola was born in Bristol on May 15, 1937 to the late Kenneth and Anna Benoit.

Viola enjoyed spending her time testing her vocabulary at scrabble and playing gin rummy. She was also an avid, very talented quilter. Viola was always known to be quick-witted and never missed a beat when an opportunity for a joke came up. She will be remembered for her sense of humor and a kind heart. Most of all, she loved her grandson, Matthew Aliano, whether it was spending time together or bragging about him to her friends.

Viola is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Jeffrey and Mindy Aliano of Bristol; and daughter: Ann Aliano of Plainville.

Funeral services for Viola will be celebrated at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 on Thursday (December 21, 2017) at 11 AM. Burial will follow with a procession to St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home prior to the service between 10 and 11 AM. Please visit Viola’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com