Owner of Crowley Auto Group presents check to Operation E.L.F.

Ken Crowley, owner of Crowley Auto Group, presented Operation E.L.F. with a $10,000 check awarded to him by the Ford Motor Group. Crowley presented the check to Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman on Saturday, Dec. 16 during the Operation E.L.F. annual holiday party at the Hartford Armory.

Last January, Crowley was awarded the 2016 Salute to Dealers Award by Ford Motor Company. Ford chooses 6 winners, from a total global field each year for this prestigious award based on exceptional community service. As part of the award, Ford Motor Company Fund donates $10,000 to a charity of each dealer’s choice.

Operation E.L.F. (Embracing Lonely Families) was founded in 2001 by then Lieutenant Governor M. Jodi Rell to support Connecticut military families during the holiday season while a family member is deployed.

“We are grateful for the above-and-beyond support we receive from community leaders like Ken Crowley,” said Kim Hoffman of the Connecticut National Guard Foundation in a press release. “We are thrilled that Mr. Crowley selected Operation E.L.F. for this honor and we look forward to providing continued to support to Connecticut’s military families year-round.”

“I am so happy to be able to support Operation E.L.F. and the Connecticut National Guard Foundation,” stated Ken Crowley in the press release. “I thank the Ford Motor Company for the check that will enable Operation E.L.F. to provide essential goods and services to Connecticut military families, who selflessly do so much for all of Connecticut, during this time of year.”