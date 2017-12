On Monday, Dec. 11, the Bristol Police Explorers held their annual Family Night & Awards Dinner at the Double Tree in Bristol. Family, friends, Bristol Police Department officers and dignitaries gathered to celebrate all the accomplishments of the explorers for 2017. Honored were the explorers of the year, Corporal Trey Frechette and John Duncan as well as advisor of the year, BPD officer Alex Hamzy. Seen here is Bristol Police Explorer Post 111.

