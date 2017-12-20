Police seek suspect in Valero robbery, other robberies

On Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at approximately 12:55 pm, BPD officers responded to a reported robbery at the Valero Gas Station, located at 948 Pine Street. The suspect entered the gas station, displayed a handgun and was able to leave with an undetermined amount of money. There were no injuries reported.

The BPD believes the robbery may be connected to two other armed robberies that occurred on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at the following locations in Bristol:

▪ Sam’s Food Store; 259 West Washington Street.

▪ Citgo Gas Station; 36 East Main Street.

The BPD obtained video surveillance and photos of the suspect(s). The BPD also obtained a photo of a vehicle that may be involved in the robberies. Anyone who may recognize the suspect(s) or vehicle is asked to call Detective Ryan Kulig at 860-314-4569.

Video