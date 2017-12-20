Robbery reported on West Washington

Bristol police reported that on Dec. 19 at about 11:34 a.m., officers responded the report of a robbery at Sam’s Food Store at 259 West Washington St., Bristol on a report of a robbery.

Investigation revealed that a male suspect entered Sam’s Food Store displayed a knife and demanded cash. The suspect fled the scene on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect was described as a white male, about 30s years old, about 6 feet tall, with a slim build, with sideburns. He was reported to be wearing a blue jacket, khaki pants, and a black beanie with horizontal stripes on it. His face was partially concealed by the hat and jacket.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Bristol Police Department at (860) 584-3011.