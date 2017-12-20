Woman, two police officers injured in Colony St. fire

The Bristol Police and Fire departments responded to a report of a Christmas tree on fire inside the residence of 38 Colony St. at approximately 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.

A resident was found trapped inside and two of the responding police officers were able to enter the residence and pull the resident out to safety. The resident sustained injuries from the fire and was transported via Life Star helicopter to Bridgeport Hospital.

Two of the police officers suffered some smoke inhalation. One of the officers was treated and released from Bristol Hospital and the other was treated at the scene.

The fire remains under investigation by both the Bristol Police and Fire departments.