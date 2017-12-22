Beacon robbed on Collins Road

Police reported that on Thursday night the Beacon Prescription on Collins Road was robbed by a man. No weapon was involved.

Police said that at 5:53 p.m., a male suspect entered Beacon carrying a green/black backpack. Police said the suspect ordered pharmacists to give him bottles of hydrocodone with total estimated value at $194.25.

Police said one witness believed the male suspect left the area in a dark colored SUV in Mix Street.

Police said the suspect has been described as a white male, with blue eyes (seen through ski mask’s eyeholes), standing at 6 feet, with a medium build. Police said the suspect was wearing a black ski marks, blue park ski jacket with hood, and possibly blue jeans .