Bristol Eastern prevails against Southington

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

BRISTOL – The defending Class L wrestling champions were in action on opening night on Wednesday, Dec. 13 and that meant the squad from Bristol Eastern was already in the thick of things.

In fact, in its Central Connecticut Conference opener against state power Southington, the locals had it hands full – grappling to a 22-22 tie before eventually seizing control of the meet.

In the end, Eastern notched the final 23 points of the showdown as the team picked up an impressive 45-22 win at the Thomas M. Monahan Gymnasium from the campus of Bristol Eastern high school.

The meet featured several tough bouts for Eastern veterans and newcomers alike but the home team was able to rise to the occasion in a very tough debut.

And Eastern freshman Thomas Nichols (120 pounds) got the whole thing started, pinning Kevin Lord in 1:40 and the contest was off and running.

Carson Sassu (126) followed suit with a pin of Dawsen Welch in 1:07 as Eastern built up a 12-0 lead after two entanglements.

The Knights then took the next four bouts to secure a quick edge at the event.

Jacob Cardozo (132) earned an 8-1 decision over Gabriel Soucy, Jason Brault (138) had an 8-2 decision against Tyler King, Shaun Wagner defeated Noah Piazza by 10-2 major decision and at 152 pounds, Tagan Welch earned a 7-1 decision over Justin Marshall.

But at 160 pounds, veteran Mikey Barrett got Eastern back to the pay window.

The senior pinned Tim Budnik in 2:13 but Southington’s Paul Calo (170) ended up pinning Dylan Levesque in 1:01 and Caleb Chesanow (182) just got by Keegan Bartis by an 8-7 decision as the visitors were looking to turn the corner at the event.

However, it was all Eastern from that point on.

Trinidad Gonzalez (190) made a clean sweep of Nick Truncali, racking up a 9-0 major decision while at 220 pounds, Eastern’s Ethan Mathieu was a 7-5 winner via decision over Jacob Vecchio.

And in the heavyweight bout (285), the Lancers Hidekel Mangual pinned Jake Monson in 2:26.

The final two matches saw Bryce Beebe (106) pin Emmett Vitti in under a minute at 0:49 while in the final match at 113 pounds, Jordon Champagne – another senior standout – pinned Caleb Brick in 1:01 to complete the meet.

The Lancers, after tangling with Plainville on Wednesday, Dec. 20, remains home – hosting the Lancers Duels on Saturday, Dec. 23.

The event starts at 9 a.m.

NOTES…This past Saturday from the 29th C.J. McCormick Memorial Tournament in Berlin, the Lancers won the event for the first time.

Eastern took the championship over Mt. Anthony of Vermont, the second place finisher at the meet, 227-221.

Champions from Eastern were Bryce Beebe at 103 pounds, Jordan Champagne (113), and Mikey Barrett (160).

Mt. Anthony had won the tournament over the past five years.

BRISTOL EASTERN 45, SOUTHINGTON 22

from the Thomas M. Monahan Gymnasium, Bristol

Individual Results: 120 pounds: Thomas Nichols (BE) pin Devin Lord, 1:40; 126 pounds: Carson Sassu (BE) pin Dawsen Welch, 1:07; 132 pounds: Jacob Cardozo (S) dec. Gabe Soucy, 8-1; 138 pounds: Jason Brault (S) dec. Tyler King, 8-2; 145 pounds: Shaun Wagner (S) dec. Noah Piazza, 10-2; 152 pounds: Tagan Welch (S) dec. Justin Marshall, 7-1; 160 pounds: Mikey Barrett (BE) pin Tim Budnik, 2:13; 170 pounds: Paul Calo (S) pin Dylan Levesque, 1:01; 182 pounds: Caleb Chesanow (S) dec. Keegan Bartis, 8-7; 195 pounds: Trinidad Gonzalez (BE) dec. Nick Truncali, 9-0; 220 pounds: Ethan Mathieu (BE) dec. Jacob Vecchio, 7-5; 285 pounds: Hidekel Mangual pin Jake Monson, 2:26; 106 pounds: Bryce Beebe (BE) pin Emmett Vitti, 0:49; 113 pounds: Jordon Champagne (BE) pin CalebBrick, 1:01

Records: Bristol Eastern 1-0; Southington 0-1

29th Annual C.J. McCormack Memorial Tournament

from Berlin high school

Team results – 1. Bristol Eastern 227, 2. Mt. Anthony, VT 221, 3. Foran 178, 4. Windham High 137, 5. Berlin 110, 6. Brookfield 53

Individual results

106 pounds: Bryce Beebe (Bristol Eastern) pin Trent Thompson (Bristol Eastern B), 0:34; 3. Orlando Velez (Foran) pin Noah Cintron (Berlin), 3:35

113: Jordan Champagne (Bristol Eastern) pin Herminio Flores (Windham), 4:31; 3. Brody Krawczk (Mount Anthony Union) pin Tanish Joshi (Foran), 1:11

120: Alejandro Garcia (Windham) pin Noah Corliss (Bristol Eastern); 3. Mike Giordano (Foran) pin Tyler Barber (Berlin), 1:51

126: Keenan Taylor (Mount Anthony Union) pin Kevin Fantoli (Windham), 1:25; 3. Tom Nichols (Bristol Eastern) pin Louis Stablile (Brookfield), 0:41

132: Seb Stultz (Windham) pin Gabe Soucy (Bristol Eastern), 6:00 ; 3. Adam Frost (Mount Anthony Union) dec. Will Mauro (Foran) 4-1

138: Gage McLaughlin (Mount Anthony Union) dec. Dan Veleas (Berlin) 3-1; 3. Tyler King (Bristol Eastern) dec. Ethan Edmondson (Foran) 10-5

145: Keegan Coon (Mount Anthony Union) dec. Noah Pizza (Bristol Eastern) 7-2; 3. Tyler Stanko (Foran) pin Luis Rodriguez (Windham) 3:59

152: Ryan Luth (Foran) tech fall Justin Marshall (Bristol Eastern), 18-2; 3. Steve Brillion (Mount Anthony Union) win by injury default over Moses Marino (Berlin)

160: Mikey Barrett (Bristol Eastern) dec. Adam Osha (Mount Anthony Union) 5-2; 3. Ron Gaul (Foran) pin Jose Candia (Windham), :3:31

170: Josh Veleas (Berlin) pin Dylan Levesque (Bristol Eastern) 3:38; 3. James Carlson (Foran B) pin Patrick Brogan (Foran), 2:10

182: Max Schlein (Berlin) pin Chris Mayer (Mount Anthony Union), 6:06; 3. Uber Khan (Foran) tech fall Keegan Bartis (Bristol Eastern), 16-1

195: Sam Wilkins (Mount Anthony Union) dec. Trinidad Gonzalez (Bristol Eastern) 1-0; 3. Qasim Khan (Foran) pin Matt Pampuro (Berlin) 0:40

220: Colin Crowley (Mount Anthony Union) pin Ethan Mathieu (Bristol Eastern) 5:04; 3. Adam Frame (Brookfield) pin Phillip Boyless (Foran), 3:28

PHOTOS by JANELLE MORELLI